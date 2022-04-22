News

Hatchie Shares “The Rhythm” Video + Stream the New Album and Read Our Interview and Review Giving the World Away Out Now via Secretly Canadian





Hatchie, the shoegaze/dream pop project of Australian musician Harriette Pilbeam, has released a new album, Giving the World Away, today via Secretly Canadian. Now she has shared a video for the album’s “The Rhythm,” which wasn’t a pre-release single. You can also stream the whole album and read our new interview with her, as well as our rave review of the album.

Long-time Hatchie collaborator and guitarist Joe Agius (who also releases music as RINSE) co-directed the video for “The Rhythm” with Julian D’Arcy. Watch it below, where you can also stream the album. Today we posted our new interview with Hatchie and you can read that here. Yesterday we posted our rave review of Giving the World Away and you can read that here.

Giving the World Away includes “This Enchanted,” a new song Hatchie shared in September via a video for it. “This Enchanted” was one of our Songs of the Week and one of our Top 130 Songs of 2021. When Giving the World Away was announced Hatchie shared a new song from it, “Quicksand,” via a video for the single. “Quicksand” was #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then Hatchie shared its third single, title track “Giving the World Away,” via a lyric video for it. “Giving the World Away” also made our Songs of the Week list. The album’s next single, “Lights On,” was also shared via a video and once made our Songs of the Week list.

Giving the World Away is Hatchie’s second full-length album, the follow-up to her acclaimed debut album, Keepsake, which came out in 2019 via Double Double Whammy.

Jorge Elbrecht (Sky Ferreira, Japanese Breakfast, Wild Nothing) produced the album, which also features Agius and Beach House drummer James Barone.

2018’s Sugar & Spice EP and Keepsake both announced Hatchie as one of the most exciting new shoegaze and dream-pop artists in years, but in the press release Pilbeam says she’s expanded her palette with the new album. “I’m capable of writing more than just nice dream-pop songs, and there’s more to me than just writing songs about being in love or being heartbroken—there’s a bigger picture than that,” she says. “This album really just feels like the beginning to me, and scratching the surface—and even though it’s my third release as Hatchie, I feel like I’m rebooting from scratch.”

Hatchie is featured on Under the Radar’s 20th anniversary compilation album, Covers of Covers, where she covers HAIM’s “FUBT.”

Read our rave 8.5/10 review of Keepsake here.

Read our 2018 interview with Hatchie on her EP Sugar & Spice.

Read our My Favorite Album interview with Hatchie on Carole King’s Tapestry.

<a href="https://hatchie.bandcamp.com/album/giving-the-world-away">Giving The World Away by Hatchie</a>

Hatchie North American Tour Dates:

05/04/22 - Washington, DC - Songbyrd Record Cafe

05/05/22 - Philadelphia, PA - The Foundry

05/06/22 - Somerville, MA - Crystal Ballroom at Somerville Theatre

05/07/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Music Hall of Williamsburg

05/09/22 - Montreal, QC - Bar Le Ritz PDB

05/10/22 - Toronto, ON - The Garrison

05/12/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Club Cafe

05/13/22 - Columbus, OH - Ace of Cups

05/14/22 - Chicago, IL - Sleeping Village

05/15/22 - St Paul, MN - Turf Club

05/19/22 - Vancouver, BC - Fortune Sound Club

05/20/22 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios

05/21/22 - Seattle, WA - Neumos

05/23/22 - San Francisco, CA - Rickshaw Stop

05/25/22 - San Diego, CA - Casbah

05/26/22 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

