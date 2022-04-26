News

Ibeyi Share Cover of Black Flag’s “Rise Above” Spell 31 Due Out May 6 via XL





French Cuban twin sisters Ibeyi (Naomi Díaz and Lisa-Kaindé Díaz) have shared a cover of Black Flag’s 1981 song “Rise Above.” The cover features London artist BERWYN. It is the latest release from their forthcoming album, Spell 31, which will be out on May 6 via XL. Listen below.

In a press release, Lisa-Kaindé Díaz states: “We read the lyrics and we immediately felt their relevance to how we felt about the world in its current state. We got to work on the melody and had the full song done in five minutes. Jorja Smith heard the track and told us we had to get BERWYN on the song. We had him by the studio to listen to the full album. I left to make tea, upon returning to the studio BERWYN had already written his verse for ‘Rise Above,’ before he had even finished listening to the album. We knew we had something special, what a gift!”

Upon announcement of Spell 31 in February, Ibeyi shared the song “Sister 2 Sister,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. They later shared the Jorja Smith collaboration “Lavender & Red Roses.”

