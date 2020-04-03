News

Iceage Share New COVID-19 Inspired Song “Lockdown Blues” All Proceeds Benefit Doctors Without Borders





Iceage have shared a new song, “Lockdown Blues.” It is a track inspired by the woes of social distancing and self-isolation as COVID-19 continues to spread. The Copenhagen-based punk rockers have drawn inspiration from a rather bleak reality, but all proceeds from the song will go towards charity. Listen below.

“Lockdown Blues” layers blues instrumentation with Iceage’s signature touch of darkness, putting a sound to the peril of the disease that rules the world. All profits from streams on Bandcamp will directly benefit Médecines Sans Frontiers (aka Doctors Without Borders), “an independent, global organization that provides medical aid.”

Iceage collectively had this to say about their standalone single in a press release: “We’ve felt the urge to touch base now that the physical touch has been suspended and contribute an effort to raise spirit In the face of adversity. Our thoughts are with all those in jeopardy to the many various horrors in relation to the crisis, those situated on the front lines and those who are direly compromised.”

