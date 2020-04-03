Iceage Share New COVID-19 Inspired Song “Lockdown Blues”
All Proceeds Benefit Doctors Without Borders
Iceage have shared a new song, “Lockdown Blues.” It is a track inspired by the woes of social distancing and self-isolation as COVID-19 continues to spread. The Copenhagen-based punk rockers have drawn inspiration from a rather bleak reality, but all proceeds from the song will go towards charity. Listen below.
“Lockdown Blues” layers blues instrumentation with Iceage’s signature touch of darkness, putting a sound to the peril of the disease that rules the world. All profits from streams on Bandcamp will directly benefit Médecines Sans Frontiers (aka Doctors Without Borders), “an independent, global organization that provides medical aid.”
Iceage collectively had this to say about their standalone single in a press release: “We’ve felt the urge to touch base now that the physical touch has been suspended and contribute an effort to raise spirit In the face of adversity. Our thoughts are with all those in jeopardy to the many various horrors in relation to the crisis, those situated on the front lines and those who are direly compromised.”
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- 11 Best Songs of the Week: Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Andrew Bird, Nick Hakim, and More (News) — Alex Izenberg, Andrew Bird, Art Feynman, EOB, Flying Lotus, Jenny Hval, Jess Williamson, Kamasi Washington, Luke Temple, Nick Hakim, Phoebe Bridgers, Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever, Songs of the Week, Thao & The Get Down Stay Down, The 1975, Thundercat
- Purity Ring – Stream Their First New Album in Five Years (News) — Purity Ring
- Luke Temple Announces New Album as Art Feynman, Shares New Song “I’m Gonna Miss Your World” (News) — Art Feynman, Luke Temple, Here We Go Magic
- Jenny Hval Shares New Song “Bonus Material” (News) — Jenny Hval
- The 1975 Share New Song “Jesus Christ 2005 God Bless America” (Feat. Phoebe Bridgers) (News) — The 1975, Phoebe Bridgers
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.