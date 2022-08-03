 IDLES Share Video For “Stockholm Syndrome” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, August 3rd, 2022  
IDLES Share Video For “Stockholm Syndrome”

CRAWLER Out Now via Partisan

Aug 03, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Tom Ham
IDLES have shared a video for the song “Stockholm Syndrome” from their newest album, CRAWLER. View the video, directed by Charlotte Gosch and the band’s own Lee Kiernan, below.

In a press release, Gosch and Kiernan state: “The process of making the video was very fulfilling for the both of us as we were able to physically create what we were imagining. Both the masks and shapes were handmade and painted by ourselves and friends.

“Working with our DOP Rob French we were also able to realize the long shots of each verse and the opening scene of the dancers. We both love the exhaustive and immediate feeling that a long shot can convey, like in Gus Van Sant’s Gerry, which we referenced quite literally.

“The initial idea of the video was to try and visualize the monotony hell of having to work to survive and how the ‘machine’ eventually engulfs you and strips you of your freedoms. But we wanted to achieve this in a metaphorical way that kept the meaning as open as possible. So it becomes rather a visual representation that can be read in many different ways.”

CRAWLER came out last November via Partisan and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. It features the songs “The Beachland Ballroom,” “Car Crash,” and “When the Lights Come On.”

