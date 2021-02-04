News

Indigo Sparke Shares Video for New Single “Colourblind,” From Upcoming Debut Album echo Will Be Out on February 19 via Sacred Bones





Australian artist Indigo Sparke has just shared a video for a new song titled “Colourblind,” which is the latest single from her upcoming album, echo, out February 19 on Sacred Bones. The video, which is heavily inspired by the 1984 Wim Wenders film Paris, Texas, was co-directed by Sparke and cinematographer Monica Buscarino. You can watch it below.

Sparke speaks about the song and video in a press release: “I think there was a period of time when I was almost laughing at how sad I was in the space of ambiguous liminal love. If you don't start laughing, you just cry more. Its a feeling when you are kind of sick to your stomach and anxious but excited and not knowing what the fuck is going on. The space of waiting. Waiting to know someone else's truth, or waiting to see someone, or waiting to see what the future holds for you and that person, or waiting to see if it's even real. Everything becomes that person, everything reminds you of that person, everything speaks that person's name. It's a bittersweet thing.”

Echo was co-produced by Sparke, along with Adrienne Lenker of Big Thief and Andrew Sarlo. Sparke has previously released the songs “Baby” and “Everything Everything” from the album. Back in 2016, she released her debut EP, Nightbloom.

