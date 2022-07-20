News

Japanese Breakfast Shares Korean Version of “Be Sweet” New Version Features So!YoON! Of Seo So Neon

Photography by Tonje Thilesen and Kundo Song



Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) has shared a Korean version of the song “Be Sweet” from her most recent album, Jubilee. The new version features guest vocals from So!YoON! of Seo So Neon. Listen below.

In a press release, Zauner states: “We thought it would be fun to put out a special Korean version of ‘Be Sweet’ preceding our upcoming performance in Seoul. I’m very grateful Yaeji helped me with the translation over a year ago. So!YoON! is one of my favorite indie artists in Seoul right now and I’m so happy we got to collab.”

Jubilee came out last year and was #1 on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. Zauner was on the cover of our last Protest print issue (buy a copy directly from us here). Read our cover story interview here.

Japanese Breakfast Tour Dates:

7/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell Music Center ^ $

7/24 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival

7/26 - Honolulu, HI @ The Republik

7/31 - Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival

8/6 - Incheon, South Korea @ Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival

8/14 - Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival

8/26 - Stanford, CA @ Here And There at Frost Amphitheater

8/28 - Longon, EN @ All Points East Festival

9/2 - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival

9/3 - Denver, CO @ Here And There at The Mission Ballroom

9/15 - Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond

9/17 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^

9/28 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

9/29 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^

9/30 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage

10/1 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ~

10/4 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #

10/6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ~

10/7 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds #

10/8-9 - Austin, TX @ ACL Festival

10/20 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory

10/21 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club

10/22 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Old Fruitmarket

10/24 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

10/25 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town

10/26 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso

10/27 - Berlin, DE @ Gretchen

11/6 - São Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound São Paulo

11/12 - Santiago, CL @ Primavera Sound Santiago

11/13 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Primera Sound Buenos Aires



^ w/ Yo La Tengo

$ w/ Cate Le Bon

~ w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs & The Linda Lindas

# w/ Florence + The Machine

