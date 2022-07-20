Japanese Breakfast Shares Korean Version of “Be Sweet”
New Version Features So!YoON! Of Seo So Neon
Jul 20, 2022
Photography by Tonje Thilesen and Kundo Song
Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) has shared a Korean version of the song “Be Sweet” from her most recent album, Jubilee. The new version features guest vocals from So!YoON! of Seo So Neon. Listen below.
In a press release, Zauner states: “We thought it would be fun to put out a special Korean version of ‘Be Sweet’ preceding our upcoming performance in Seoul. I’m very grateful Yaeji helped me with the translation over a year ago. So!YoON! is one of my favorite indie artists in Seoul right now and I’m so happy we got to collab.”
Jubilee came out last year and was #1 on our Top 100 Albums of 2021 list. Zauner was on the cover of our last Protest print issue (buy a copy directly from us here). Read our cover story interview here.
Japanese Breakfast Tour Dates:
7/23 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Dell Music Center ^ $
7/24 - Newport, RI @ Newport Folk Festival
7/26 - Honolulu, HI @ The Republik
7/31 - Niigata, JP @ Fuji Rock Festival
8/6 - Incheon, South Korea @ Incheon Pentaport Rock Festival
8/14 - Seattle, WA @ Day In Day Out Festival
8/26 - Stanford, CA @ Here And There at Frost Amphitheater
8/28 - Longon, EN @ All Points East Festival
9/2 - Nelsonville, OH @ Nelsonville Music Festival
9/3 - Denver, CO @ Here And There at The Mission Ballroom
9/15 - Louisville, KY @ Bourbon & Beyond
9/17 - Bentonville, AR @ The Momentary ^
9/28 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^
9/29 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner ^
9/30 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
10/1 - Queens, NY @ Forest Hills Stadium ~
10/4 - Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena #
10/6 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl ~
10/7 - Portland, OR @ Theater of the Clouds #
10/8-9 - Austin, TX @ ACL Festival
10/20 - Bristol, UK @ Marble Factory
10/21 - Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club
10/22 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Old Fruitmarket
10/24 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall
10/25 - London, UK @ O2 Forum Kentish Town
10/26 - Amsterdam, NL @ Paradiso
10/27 - Berlin, DE @ Gretchen
11/6 - São Paulo, BR @ Primavera Sound São Paulo
11/12 - Santiago, CL @ Primavera Sound Santiago
11/13 - Buenos Aires, AR @ Primera Sound Buenos Aires
^ w/ Yo La Tengo
$ w/ Cate Le Bon
~ w/ Yeah Yeah Yeahs & The Linda Lindas
# w/ Florence + The Machine
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Mamalarky Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Single “Mythical Bonds” (News) — Mamalarky
- Disq Announce New Album and Tour, Share Lead Single “Cujo Kiddies” (News) — Disq
- Mark Peters of Engineers Announces New Solo Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Switch On The Sky” (News) — Mark Peters, Engineers
- Fazerdaze Shares Video for New Single “Come Apart” (News) — Fazerdaze
- Courtney Barnett Performs “Before You Gotta Go” on “Stephen Colbert” (News) — Courtney Barnett
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.