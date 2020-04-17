Jehnny Beth Shares New Song “Innocence” and Pushes Back Album Release Date Due to COVID-19

News

Jehnny Beth, frontperson for British four-piece Savages, was releasing her debut solo album, To Love Is to Live, on May 8 via Caroline, but now she has pushed it back a month to a June 12 release date due to COVID-19. She has also shared another song from the album, “Innocence.” Beth has shared both the audio for the song and a video featuring her and her band performing it live from rehearsals. Check out both below.

In a press release Beth had this to say about postponing the album: “Record stores are where I found myself as a teenager, digging through albums that ultimately shaped who I have become. To release my first ever solo album in a way that would leave them out felt wrong to me; luckily, we were able to find a date that would allow us to release the physical and digital album at the same time.”

The press release describes the themes of the new single in more detail: “‘Innocence’ is about the feeling of isolation and distance Jehnny Beth has experienced many times in big cities despite being so close to people all the time. Although recorded well before this, in many ways, it is an eerily prescient song of our now.”

In November Beth shared the new unrelenting solo song, “I’m the Man,” from the soundtrack of the Netflix/BBC show Peaky Blinders. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared a video for “I’m the Man.” When the album was announced, Beth shared its new single “Flower” (which was one of our Songs of the Week). Then she shared a video for “Flower” and announced a new erotic short story collection and photo book, C.A.L.M. (which stands for Crimes Against Love Manifesto). The book features short stories by Beth and photos by Johnny Hostile. C.A.L.M. is due out in July via White Rabbit.

To Love Is to Live was recorded in Los Angeles, London, and Paris with producers Flood, Atticus Ross, and longtime co-creator Johnny Hostile. The album also features The xx’s Romy Madley Croft, Peaky Blinders actor Cillian Murphy, and IDLES’ Joe Talbot.

Savages released their last album, Adore Life, back in 2016 via Matador.

