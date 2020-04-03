 Jenny Hval Shares New Song “Bonus Material” - Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates Also Announced | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, April 3rd, 2020  
Jenny Hval Shares New Song “Bonus Material”

Rescheduled U.S. Tour Dates Also Announced

Apr 03, 2020 By Lily Guthrie
Jenny Hval has shared a new song, “Bonus Material.” It is the Norwegian experimentalist’s first new song since last September’s full-length The Practice of Love. Hval has also announced some rescheduled tour dates, shows that were postponed due to COVID-19. Check out “Bonus Material” below, followed by the tour dates.

In a press release Hval says the single “is an unfinished track about unfinished substances leaking into one another.” The song is upheld by tepid reverb and echoey saxophone (courtesy of Espen Reinertsen). The perennial flow of overlapping instrumentation evokes qualities of a sound bath and sets a calm tone despite the initial apprehension and eerie images in the lyrics.

The singer/songwriter made a name for herself by fusing elements of jazz, folk, and electronica beneath her blissful vocals. Crafting her creative identity for over two decades now, Hval’s artistic style isn’t bound exclusively to music, but dives beyond into literature, performance, and visual expression as well.

Jenny Hval Tour Dates:

Thu. Sept. 10 - Chicago, IL @ Constellation
Sun. Sept. 13 - Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust
Mon. Sept. 14 - Brooklyn, NY @ National Sawdust
Fri. Sept. 18 - San Francisco, CA @ Grey Area - Grand Theatre 

