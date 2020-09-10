Jesse Kivel of Kisses Announces New Solo Album, Shares New Song “William”
‘Infinite Jess’ Due Out November 13 on New Feelings
Jesse Kivel of Los Angeles duo Kisses has announced a new solo album, ‘Infinite Jess’, and shared its first single, “William.” ‘Infinite Jess’ is due out November 13 on his own New Feelings label. Check out “William” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.
Joey Genetti produced the album, which also features Sam Wilkes, Jeff Brodsky, and Michael David. The album ends with a cover of Don McLean’s “Vincent.” “William” has a bit of a relaxed War on Drugs meets Westerman vibe.
Kisses also features Kivel’s wife Zinzi Edmundson. Their last album was 2015’s Rest in Paradise.
Read our 2010 interview with Kisses.
‘Infinite Jess’ Tracklist:
1. Burning Man
2. William
3. Desert, Moonlight
4. A Sharper Image
5. Northside
6. R & D Kitchen
7. Perfecting the Art
8. Violent Times
9. Vincent
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Watch Phoebe Bridgers Perform Three Songs in a Fake Oval Office in a Tiny Desk (Home) Concert (News) — Phoebe Bridgers
- Jesse Kivel of Kisses Announces New Solo Album, Shares New Song “William” (News) — Jesse Kivel, Kisses
- Matt Berninger Shares Lyric Video For New Song “One More Second” (News) — Matt Berninger, The National
- Bruce Springsteen Announces New Album, Shares Video for Title Track “Letter to You” (News) — Bruce Springsteen
- Caroline Rose Episode of Under the Radar Podcast Has its WLUR Radio Debut at 5 p.m. EST Today (News) — Caroline Rose, Under the Radar Podcast
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.