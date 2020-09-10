News

All





Jesse Kivel of Kisses Announces New Solo Album, Shares New Song “William” ‘Infinite Jess’ Due Out November 13 on New Feelings





Jesse Kivel of Los Angeles duo Kisses has announced a new solo album, ‘Infinite Jess’, and shared its first single, “William.” ‘Infinite Jess’ is due out November 13 on his own New Feelings label. Check out “William” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Joey Genetti produced the album, which also features Sam Wilkes, Jeff Brodsky, and Michael David. The album ends with a cover of Don McLean’s “Vincent.” “William” has a bit of a relaxed War on Drugs meets Westerman vibe.

Kisses also features Kivel’s wife Zinzi Edmundson. Their last album was 2015’s Rest in Paradise.

Read our 2010 interview with Kisses.

‘Infinite Jess’ Tracklist:

1. Burning Man

2. William

3. Desert, Moonlight

4. A Sharper Image

5. Northside

6. R & D Kitchen

7. Perfecting the Art

8. Violent Times

9. Vincent

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.