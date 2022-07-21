News

All





Julien Baker - Stream the New EP Including New Songs “Vanishing Point” and “Mental Math” B-Sides Out Now via Matador

Photography by Alysse Gafkjen



Julien Baker has released a new EP, B-Sides, today via Matador. The EP features three songs recorded during the sessions for Baker’s last album, Little Oblivions. It includes the previously released song “Guthrie” in addition to two new songs, “Vanishing Point” and “Mental Math.” Stream the EP below.

Little Oblivions came out last year via Matador and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. Read our Protest Issue interview with Baker, where she discusses the album, here. Also listen to our Under the Radar podcast interview with Baker here.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.