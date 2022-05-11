 Katie Alice Greer Shares New Single “Dreamt I Talk To Horses” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, May 11th, 2022  
Katie Alice Greer Shares New Single “Dreamt I Talk To Horses”

Barbarism Due Out June 24 via FourFour

May 11, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Kathryn Vetter Miller
Katie Alice Greer (formerly of Priests) has shared a new single, “Dreamt I Talk To Horses.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Barbarism, which will be out on June 24 via FourFour. Listen below.

In a press release, Greer states: “This was one of the last songs I finished on the record. It was originally eight minutes long, way slower, and had a lot more reverb and noise. When I finally let go and re-recorded it, something totally different came out pretty organically. It seems hilarious now but initially when I finished this track I sent it to some friends saying I thought this was me finally going into straight forward pop territory, that it was ‘my Drake song,’ and pretty much all of them told me it is still way too weird to sound like Drake. But, I hope people hear something they can connect with in it. It’s about confronting all of the hard feelings that come with loving people, even, and maybe especially, when things are not gonna work out and you need to go your own way.”

Upon announcement of the new album in April, Greer shared the song “FITS/My Love Can’t Be.”

