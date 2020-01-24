News

Katie Gately Shares Video for New Song “Waltz” Loom Due Out February 14 via Houndstooth





Electronic musician and producer Katie Gately is releasing a new album, Loom, on February 14 via Houndstooth. Now she has shared another song from it, "Waltz," via a video for the track. Samantha Shay directed the clip, which features Gately in one of her own videos for the first time, starring opposite modern dancer Bobbi Jene Smith and filmed at an abandoned Catholic convent. Watch it below, followed by Gately's upcoming tour dates.

Loom is inspired by the death of Gately's mother and "Waltz" takes inspiration from Gately listening to Leonard Cohen's "Take This Waltz" on repeat for a day as her mother's health was in rapid decline (Cohen was her mother's favorite artist). "Waltz" is dark, dramatic, emotive, and cinematic.

Gately had this to say about the song in a press release: "When I listen, I see images that correlate to a zebra on a bad LSD trip. But I feel that its absurdity honors the chaos of losing someone you love more than time, space or measure. And so perhaps my message is: it's okay to feel like a drunk zebra when your heart is breaking. Or... to quote the far greater poet Leonard Cohen: 'When things get really bad, just raise your glass and stamp your feet and do a little jig. That's about all you can do.'"

"Waltz" director Shay had this to say about the video: "When I work with a musician, there is a wide spectrum to feelings about being filmed or photographed, and Katie expressed that she didn't feel comfortable on camera. The day of the shoot I asked Katie if she wanted to be challenged as a performer or not, and she practically demanded it of me. What resulted was absolutely magnetic. She willfully and bravely let her walls collapse in front of us, and this video, to me, is a powerful portrait of her."

Previously Gately shared Loom's first single, "Bracer." Her debut album, Color, came out in 2016.

Katie Gately Tour Dates:

Sat. Feb. 29 - Queens, NY @ Knockdown Center (Outline: Winter)

Wed. April 1 - London, UK @ Cafe Oto

Fri. April 3 - The Hague, NL @ Rewire Festival

