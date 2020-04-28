News

Khruangbin Announce New Album, Share Video for New Song “Time (You and I)” Mordechai Due Out June 26 via Dead Oceans/Night Time Stories

Photography by Tamsin Isaacs



Texas psych-rock trio Khruangbin have announced a new album, Mordechai, and shared its first single, “Time (You and I),” via a video for the new song. Mordechai is due out June 26 via Dead Oceans, in association with Night Time Stories. Check out the Felix Heyes and Josh R.R. King-directed “Time (You and I)” video below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Khruangbin consists of bassist Laura Lee Ochoa, guitarist Mark Speer, and drummer Donald “DJ” Johnson. Whereas previously the band were more instrumental in nature, Mordechai finds them embracing vocals prominently on most songs on the album. In terms of full-lengths, Mordechai follows 2018’s Con Todo El Mundo and 2015’s debut, The Universe Smiles Upon You. Although, earlier this year they released Texas Sun, a collaborative EP with Leon Bridges. Mordechai was recorded at the band’s farmhouse studio in Burton, Texas.

Mordechai Tracklist:

1. First Class

2. Time (You and I)

3. Connaissais de Face

4. Father Bird, Mother Bird

5. If There is No Question

6. Pelota

7. One to Remember

8. Dearest Alfred

9. So We Won’t Forget

10. Shida

