 Khruangbin & Leon Bridges: Texas Sun EP (Dead Oceans) - Review | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Thursday, February 6th, 2020  
Subscribe

Khruangbin & Leon Bridges

Texas Sun EP

Dead Oceans

Feb 06, 2020 Web Exclusive By Mark Moody Bookmark and Share


The retro cover art of the Texas Sun EP bears more than a little resemblance to The Velvet Underground's Loaded. And with Fort Worth's Leon Bridges on board to cruise around with his south Texas instrumental compadres Khruangbin, it's certainly a trippy little spin. If not the New York City transit system, the highways and byways of the Lone Star state provide plenty of room to roam over the EP's four-song 20-minute course.

The proceedings open on the title track, which in its fluid high plains drift breezily belies the stifling reality of baking out on the open prairie. Houston-based Khruangbin consists of bassist Laura Lee, guitarist Mark Speer, and drummer Donald "DJ" Johnson. The trio seem right at home adding a vocalist to their mix and everything here feels effortless, with "Texas Sun" being as lively as things get.

As daylight fades, "Midnight" finds Bridges back out on the highway seductively crooning along with Lee's backing vocals and the group's velvet gloved rhythms. "C-Side" brings a looser limbed funkiness, while the longest track, "Conversion," has Bridges weaving a classic hymn into his story of redemption: "I was on my way to Hell riding on the train First Class".        

The languid pace of Texas Sun makes it clear that Bridges continues to stray further from his first album's punchier R&B stylings. Texas Sun may not generate a lot of heat, but with Bridges showing a proclivity to take things slower, Khruangbin makes for the perfect pairing. As any Texan worth their salt knows, trying not to break a sweat is a lot harder than it appears. (www.khruangbin.bandcamp.com, www.leonbridges.com

Author rating: 7/10

Rate this album
Average reader rating: 5/10



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #66

Sep 27, 2019 Issue #66 - My Favorite Album - Angel Olsen and Sleater-Kinney

Most Recent