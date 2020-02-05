King Krule Shares Video for New Song “Alone, Omen 3”

News

King Krule (aka British musician Archy Marshall) is releasing a new album, Man Alive!, on February 21 via True Panther/Matador. Now he has shared another song from the album, "Alone, Omen 3," via a video for the track. Watch it below, followed by King Krule's upcoming tour dates.

Jocelyn Anquetil directed the "Alone, Omen 3" video and was co-written with Marshall. The theme of the song and video is "you're not alone."

In a press release Marshall further explains: "I felt like I had gotten out of a dark place, and I was on a high. I appreciated the depression... but I also liked how I felt better in the here and now."

Previously King Krule shared a self-directed video for the album's first single "(Don't Let the Dragon) Draag On." Man Alive! features album versions of all four songs contained in last year's King Krule short film, Hey World!, that featured Marshall performing the aforementioned "(Don't Let the Dragon) Draag On" and "Alone, Omen 3," alongside "Perfecto Miserable" and "Energy Fleets."

King Krule's last album was The OOZ, released in October 2017 via True Panther in the U.S. (and XL in the U.K.). (It was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2017.)

Man Alive! was made with The OOZ's co-producer Dilip Harris. Marshall performed most of the instruments himself, apart for the saxophone, which was played by Ignacio Salvadores. Marshall began recording in London, but partway through the sessions he found out he was going to be a dad for the first time and moved up to the North West to be close to the family of his baby's mother.

"I should've had it all wrapped up before my daughter was born," said Marshall in a previous press release. But after his daughter Marina was born in March 2019, Marshall took a few weeks off and then finished the album. "I was still adding tracks until she was about six months old (i.e mid-September)," he said.

Marshall said that getting out of his South London suburban neighborhood was good for him. "It was just the easiness of it. There really is nothing else to do here, especially when it turns to winter. Everyone I know has jobs, whereas I'd sit on my arse all day sometimes not doing anything, then I'd go to the pub with them when they finished work. It became a bit habitual. Then, right in the middle of the record, this big change came in my life that I didn't really comprehend initially. It was like, 'Oh, I'd better get my shit together!' To be honest, I was really glad to get away from all that so I could focus on more pressing matters - like keeping a child alive and stuff."

Speaking about the album's themes and lyrics, Marshall said: "More and more, I've been put off by the intention of speaking about what's going on in society as a black-and-white thing, or trying to get to the bottom of why we're in this position. So the album is mostly made up of snapshots and observations. There are a lot of real-time-and-place moments, songs talking about walking through the park just over there and getting a head injury [don't ask! - Ed.], then there are other tracks which are just simplicity, looking at one particular situation and reflecting on it as somehow being super-profound."

Regarding musical influences on Man Alive!, Marshall added: "I've been listening to a lot of weird stuff, I guess. There was some Argentinian music, some Brazilian Bossa Nova - I love the way they sing, how soft they are. I also listened to the radio, which I never did until recently. I don't like it but I suppose it might influence me a bit."

Read our 2017 interview with King Krule on The OOZ.

King Krule Tour Dates:

3/3 - Brussels, Belgium @ A.B

3/4 - Paris, France @ L'Olympia

3/5 - Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

3/7 - Copenhagen, Denmark @ K.B Hall

3/8 - Berlin, Germany @ Columbiahalle

3/19 - Dublin, Ireland @ Olympia

3/21 - Glasgow, Scotland @ Barrowland

3/22 - Manchester, UK @ Albert Hall

3/24 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

3/25 - London, UK @ O2 Academy Brixton

4/2 - Dallas, TX @ House of Blues

4/3 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall

4/4 - Austin, TX @ Stubbs Waller Creek

4/7 - Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium

4/8 - Oakland, CA @ Fox Theatre

4/10 - Seattle, WA @ Showbox Sodo

4/11 - Portland, OR @ Roseland Theatre

4/14 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue

4/15 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre

4/17 - Toronto, ON @ Queen Elizabeth Theatre

4/18 - Montreal, QC @ Mtelus

4/19 - Boston, MA @ House of Blues

4/21 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer

4/22 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club

4/24 - Brooklyn, NY @ Kings Theatre

4/25 - New York NY @ Webster Hall

