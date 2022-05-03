News

Lady Gaga Shares New Song “Hold My Hand” From “Top Gun: Maverick” Soundtrack Out Now via Interscope





Lady Gaga has shared a new song, “Hold My Hand.” The song was written for the upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick, and will be featured throughout the film. It was produced by Lady Gaga and BloodPop. Listen below.

In an Instagram post, Lady Gaga states: “I wanted to say that I wrote the song for the movie, but also for people who feel like they’re not gonna be ok…and that life taught me through hard times to have faith in humanity when it’s hard to have faith in yourself.”

Gaga’s most recent album, Chromatica, was released back in May on Streamline and Interscope.

