Tuesday, May 3rd, 2022  
Lady Gaga Shares New Song “Hold My Hand” From “Top Gun: Maverick” Soundtrack

Out Now via Interscope

May 03, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Lady Gaga has shared a new song, “Hold My Hand.” The song was written for the upcoming film Top Gun: Maverick, and will be featured throughout the film. It was produced by Lady Gaga and BloodPop. Listen below.

In an Instagram post, Lady Gaga states: “I wanted to say that I wrote the song for the movie, but also for people who feel like they’re not gonna be ok…and that life taught me through hard times to have faith in humanity when it’s hard to have faith in yourself.”

Gaga’s most recent album, Chromatica, was released back in May on Streamline and Interscope.

