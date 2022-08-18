News

Lee Fields Announces New Album, Shares Video For Title Track "Sentimental Fool" Sentimental Fool Due Out October 28 via Daptone

Photography by Gustavo Olivares



Soul artist Lee Fields has announced the release of a new album, Sentimental Fool, which will be out on October 28 via Daptone. Fields has also shared a video for the album’s title track. View the Andrew Anderson-directed video below, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Sentimental Fool was produced by Daptone founder Bosco Mann (aka Gabriel Roth) at his Penrose Recorders/Daptone West studio in Riverside, CA. The album features musical contributions from several other Daptone artists, including guitarist Thomas Brenneck, bassist Benny Trokan, drummer Brian Wolfe, keyboardists Victor Axelrod and Jimmy Hill, saxophonists Neal Sugarman and Ian Hendrickson-Smith, and trumpeter Dave Guy.

In a press release, Roth states:“I wanted to cut a different kind of record and really give Lee room to sing. We took our time and got painfully deep into every one of these tunes, stripping them down to pure feeling—no effort spared, no empty gestures remaining. Lee might be the greatest singer alive and I don’t think he’s ever sung better than on these sessions.”

Fields adds: “With Gabe’s efforts I feel like this album depicts me as the full character that I am. I’m all about emotions. This album allowed me to show what I’m capable of doing. Not to say that my vocal ability goes beyond others, but I’m able to figure out the math to get the feeling you’re looking for. I’m not trying to outdo any singer, but I can interpret the feeling. I can make someone cry if I want to. It’s always the challenge of trying to make something deeper. On this record, I go deeper than I’ve ever gone.”

Sentimental Fool Tracklist:

1. Forever

2. I Should Have Let You Be

3. Sentimental Fool

4. Two Jobs

5. Just Give Me Your Time

6. Save Your Tears For Someone New

7. The Door

8. What Did I Do

9. Without A Heart

10. Ordinary Lives

11. Your Face Before My Eyes

12. Extraordinary Man

