 Lianne La Havas Shares Video for "Can't Fight" - Lianne La Havas Due Out July 17 via Nonesuch
Thursday, July 2nd, 2020  
Lianne La Havas Shares Video for “Can’t Fight”

Lianne La Havas Due Out July 17 via Nonesuch

Jul 02, 2020 By Christopher Roberts
British singer/songwriter Lianne La Havas is releasing a new self-titled album on July 17 via Nonesuch. Now she has shared a video for the album’s previously shared single “Can’t Fight.” Kevin Morosky directed the video, which a press release says “documents her cultural roots, influences, memories of love and loss, and daily passions, taking the viewer on a visual journey through the her beloved South London.” Watch it below.

La Havas had this to say in the press release: “I’ve finally made a video for ‘Can’t Fight’ navigating the social distancing guidelines, and had a lot of fun doing so. Enjoy.”

Lianne La Havas includes the previously shared singles “Paper Thin,” “Bittersweet,” and “Can’t Fight.” Then she shared another song from it, which was actually a cover of Radiohead’s “Weird Fishes” (from their In Rainbows album). “Weird Fishes” made our Songs of the Week list, even though we rarely put covers on there.

On July 15 she is doing a one-off ticketed livestream concert from London’s Roundhouse. Get tickets here.

