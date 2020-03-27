News

All





Little Dragon – Stream the New Album and Watch Their Live Streamed Concert and Q&A New Me, Same Us Out Now via Ninja Tune; Also Check Out Their COLORS Performance of “Another Lover”





Swedish electro-pop band Little Dragon have released a new album, New Me, Same Us, today via Ninja Tune. Now that the album is out, you can stream the whole thing below. Today they have also done a live streamed album release concert, followed by a Q&A. Watch that below too. Plus they did a performance of the album’s “Another Lover” for COLORS STUDIOS and you can watch that below as well.

Previously Little Dragon shared the album’s first single, “Hold On.” It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from the album, “Are You Feeling Sad?,” which featured Colombian-American singer Kali Uchis.

Little Dragon consists of vocalist Yukimi Nagano, multi-instrumentalists Håkan Wirenstarnd and Fredrik Wallin on keyboards and bass respectively, and Erik Bodin on drums and percussion. The band self-produced and self-recorded New Me, Same Us in their home-built studio in Gothenburg, Sweden.

The band collectively had this to say about New Me, Same Us in a previous press release: “This album has been the most collaborative for us yet, which might sound weird considering we’ve been making music together for all these years, but we worked hard at being honest, finding the courage to let go of our egos and be pieces of something bigger…. We are all on our own personal journeys, full of change, yet still we stand united with stories we believe in, that make us who we are.”

Little Dragon released their last album, Season High, back in April 2017 via Loma Vista. That was followed by 2018’s Lover Chanting EP. Last October they shared a brand new song, “Tongue Kissing,” that is not featured on the new album but was one of our Songs of the Week.

Also read our 2017 Self-Portrait interview with Little Dragon.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.