News

All





Lost Horizons – Stream the New Album Feat. John Grant, Porridge Radio, C Duncan, and More In Quiet Moments Out Now via Bella Union





Lost Horizons have released a new two-part double album, In Quiet Moments—part one came out in December and part two (and thus the entire album) came out today via Bella Union. Now that the album’s out you can stream the whole thing below.

Lost Horizons is a duo featuring former Cocteau Twins member (and Bella Union label head) Simon Raymonde and drummer Richie Thomas (who has played with Dif Juz, The Jesus and Mary Chain, Felt, and Cocteau Twins).

Read our recent interview with Lost Horizons’ Simon Raymonde on In Quiet Moments.

Previously Lost Horizons shared part one’s atmospheric single, “Cordelia,” which featured guest vocals from John Grant and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from it, “One For Regret,” which featured Porridge Radio. It was shared via a video featuring Porridge Radio’s Dana Margolin. “One For Regret” was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared another song from it, “Every Beat That Passed,” which featured Swedish singer/producer Kavi Kwai. Then they shared a new song from part two, jazzy title track “In Quiet Moments,” which features Ural Thomas, an 82-year-old Portland-based soul singer, and made it to #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then they shared another new song from part two, “Marie,” which features Marissa Nadler. Then they shared a video for another new song from part two, “Heart of a Hummingbird,” which features KookieLou (aka Penelope Isles’ Lily Wolter), which again made our Songs of the Week list.

The album also includes “I Woke Up With An Open Heart,” which features The Hempolics and was released in September via a video. In Quiet Moments also features C Duncan, Tim Smith of Midlake, and more.

In Quiet Moments is the follow-up to Lost Horizons’ 2017-released debut album, Ojalá, also on Bella Union. Ojalá was also filled with guest vocalists, including Sharon Van Etten, Marissa Nadler, Horse Thief’s Cameron Neal, Liela Moss of The Duke Spirit, Hilang Child, and Tim Smith of Midlake.

&amp;amp;lt;a href="https://losthorizonsband.bandcamp.com/album/in-quiet-moments" mce_href="https://losthorizonsband.bandcamp.com/album/in-quiet-moments"&amp;amp;gt;In Quiet Moments by Lost Horizons&amp;amp;lt;/a&amp;amp;gt;

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.