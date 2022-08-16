News

Low Cancel August Shows For Mimi Parker’s Cancer Treatment The Band Hope To Resume Touring In The Fall

Photography by Nathan Keay



Low have announced that they will be canceling their upcoming European shows scheduled for August to accommodate the band’s Mimi Parker, who was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in December 2020 and is undergoing treatment.

In a social media statement, the band write: “We have to cancel our upcoming shows this month in Wales, Scandinavia, England, and Scotland.

“As some of you know, Mimi has been fighting cancer. Recent developments and changes in treatment have made extensive travel impossible at this time. Our hope is that she will respond to new treatments and be able to play the shows we have scheduled for the fall, including the Water Is Life festival in Duluth on September 4.

“We are very sorry for the inconvenience of ticket shuffling and travel expenses/changes. We welcome your positive hopes/prayers as we hope and pray for you all.

Thank you. Peace.”

