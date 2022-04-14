 Mdou Moctar Announce Remix Album, Share New Remix of “Taliat” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, April 14th, 2022  
Mdou Moctar Announce Remix Album, Share New Remix of “Taliat”

Afrique Refait Due Out April 19 via Matador

Apr 14, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jamie Kelter Davis
Mdou Moctar have announced a remixed version of their 2021 album Afrique Victime, which will be out on April 19 via Matador. The album features remixes and appearances by a handful of African electronic artists. The group have shared a remix of the track “Taliat,” featuring MC Dougis and remixed by Ray Sapienz. Listen to it and view the album’s tracklist/cover art below.

Last September, Moctar shared a documentary depicting the days leading up to the release of Afrique Victime. One month later, he shared the live performance video, “Live at the Niger River.”

Read our interview with Moctar on Afrique Victime.

Afrique Refait Tracklist:

1. Chismiten (Jay Mitta Remix) – Tanzania
2. Taliat (Rey Sapienz Remix) ft MC Dougis – Congo
3. Ya Habibti (Tommy T Remix) – Ethiopia
4. Tala Tannam (Debmaster Remix) ft MC Yallah – Kenya/Uganda
5. Untitled (Duma Remix) – Kenya
6. Asdikte Akal (Yugen Blakrock Remix) ft Kanif The Jhatmaster – South Africa
7. Layla (Aya Metwalli Remix) – Egypt
8. Afrique Victime (Kabeaushé Remix) – Kenya
9. Bismilahi Atagah (Chrisman Remix) – Congo
10. Chismiten (DJ Diaki Rhythm Remix) – Mali
11. Chismiten (DJ Diaki Bass Remix) – Mali
12. Chismiten (DJ Diaki Guitar Remix) – Mali
13. Chismiten (DJ Diaki Vocal Remix) – Mali

Most Recent