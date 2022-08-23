News

Melody’s Echo Chamber to Release Lost Album and Reissue Debut, Shares New Song “Unfold” Unfold and Melody’s Echo Chamber Reissue Both Due Out September 30 via Fat Possum

Melody’s Echo Chamber, the project of French musician Melody Prochet, has announced the release of a lost album, Unfold, as well as a reissue of her self-titled debut, and has shared a video for the album’s title track, “Unfold.” Unfold was originally intended to be Melody’s Echo Chamber’s sophomore album, but was never released. It’s now due out September 30, along with a reissue of Melody’s Echo Chamber, both via Fat Possum. Check out “Unfold” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Melody’s Echo Chamber was co-produced by and recorded with Prochet’s then romantic partner, Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker, in Perth, Australia and the South of France and released in 2012. Prochet and Parker began work on Unfold in 2013, in Perth. “Australia’s vibrant, colorful landscapes, epic ocean horizons and wilderness, where everything seemed possible and beautifully wild,” as Prochet sets the scene it in a press release. “There I found a piece of my true self.” Work on the album continued in between tours. “I wrote bits of the songs around the world while swirling with the clouds around the globe, moving too fast,” Prochet says. “I remember trying to blow those bubbles of creation for us into very uncertain windows of space and time.”

But eventually things fell apart. “The album was 50 percent completed, and then the relationship just didn’t make it through the process,” says Prochet. “And then I tried to work on it on my own for a couple years, until I realized that I was just really hurting myself doing that.”

Prochet at one point deleted some of the album’s tracks, in what the press release describes as “a moment of frustration.” But seven tracks remain and are being released digitally and on vinyl.

Of the album’s first single, “Unfold,” Prochet says: “To me this song captures the emotional ambivalence of a crossroad, like a child finding a special seashell hidden in the sand but the ocean’s creature still lives inside, I guess it’s the sound releasing of the beloved.”

Melody’s Echo Chamber released her last album, Emotional Eternal, back in April via Domino. Stream it here.

Read our interview with Prochet about Emotional Eternal here.

Unfold Tracklist:

1. Pêcheuse de Lune

2. Ocean Road

3. Norfolk Hotel

4. Unfold

5. From Pink They Fell Into Blue

6. Pieces of Sound

7. The Cure

