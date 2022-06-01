Moby Launches New Label, Shares Video for New Song “Medusa”
“Medusa” Is A Collaboration With Aynzli Jones
Moby has announced the launch of his own record label, always centered at night. He has also shared a video for a new song for the label, a collaboration with Aynzli Jones called “Medusa.” Listen below.
In a press release, Moby states: “The goal for always centered at night is to do something uncompromising. To make music that is emotional, atmospheric, and potentially beautiful. And what better use of this weird privilege I have than trying to foster creative expression that has uncompromising integrity?”
Moby’s previous album, Reprise, came out last year via Deutsche Grammophon.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Under the Radar Presents: “Why Not Both” Podcast Featuring Mal Blum (News) — Mal Blum, Why Not Both Podcast
- Nation of Language Share Cover of The Replacements’ “Androgynous” (News) — Nation of Language, The Replacements
- Big Joanie Share Video for New Single “Happier Still” (News) — Big Joanie
- Godspeed You! Black Emperor Announce New Tour Dates (News) — Godspeed You! Black Emperor
- Easy Life Announce New Album, Share Video for “Dear Miss Holloway” Feat. Kevin Abstract (News) — Easy Life
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.