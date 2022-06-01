 Moby Launches New Label, Shares Video for New Song “Medusa” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 1st, 2022  
Moby Launches New Label, Shares Video for New Song “Medusa”

“Medusa” Is A Collaboration With Aynzli Jones

Jun 01, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Moby has announced the launch of his own record label, always centered at night. He has also shared a video for a new song for the label, a collaboration with Aynzli Jones called “Medusa.” Listen below.

In a press release, Moby states: “The goal for always centered at night is to do something uncompromising. To make music that is emotional, atmospheric, and potentially beautiful. And what better use of this weird privilege I have than trying to foster creative expression that has uncompromising integrity?”

Moby’s previous album, Reprise, came out last year via Deutsche Grammophon.

