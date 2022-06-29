 Momma Share Video for New Single “Motorbike” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, June 29th, 2022  
Subscribe

Momma Share Video for New Single “Motorbike”

Household Name Due Out This Friday via Polyvinyl

Jun 29, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Sophie Hur
Bookmark and Share


Brooklyn-based band Momma have shared a video for their new single “Motorbike.” It is the latest release from their forthcoming album Household Name, which will be out this Friday (July 1) via Polyvinyl. View the Emma Penrose and Zack Shorrosh-directed video below.

Band member Allegra Weingarten elaborates on the new single in a press release: “I wrote this song about a boy I had a crush on who really wanted nothing to do with me. The song is basically just fantasy—even though it’s about a real person, it’s also about how we can make up elaborate ideas of who other people are in our heads, and get so caught up in these fake scenarios that they kind of end up feeling real. I wanted the song to feel like you’re escaping something, because my daydreams about this boy and his motorcycle were definitely an escape from my life at the time.”

Household Name includes “Medicine,” a new song the band shared in November, and “Rockstar,” a new song they shared in February that was one of our Songs of the Week. Upon announcement of the album in April, they shared the song “Speeding 72.” Their previous album single was “Lucky.”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent