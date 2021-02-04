News

New Madrid Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “It’s Ok (2 Cry)” Their Self-Titled Album Will Be Out April 30 via Lemonade





New Madrid has announced a new self-titled album, subsequently releasing its lead single “It’s Ok (2 Cry).” Their new album, produced by Drew Vandenberg (Futurebirds, Bambara, Faye Webster), will be out on April 30 via Lemonade. Listen to “It’s Ok (2 Cry)” below.

Frontman Phil McGill states in a press release regarding the song: “It’s okay to not be okay. It’s important to appreciate the small things that make us happy as much as the big ones. Uncertainty is certain. Feelings usually pass, fade, grow, and change. Love yourself and make time for yourself. Make time for the ones you love. Trust the mystery.”

The band’s most recent album, magnetkingmagnetqueen, came out in 2016 on New West.

