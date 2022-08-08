 Ora the Molecule Releases Deluxe Edition of “Human Safari” Featuring B-Sides and Remixes | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, August 8th, 2022  
Subscribe

Ora the Molecule Releases Deluxe Edition of “Human Safari” Featuring B-Sides and Remixes

Human Safari (B-Sides & Remixes) Out Now via Mute

Aug 08, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Borti
Bookmark and Share


Ora The Molecule (aka Nora Schjelderup) has released a deluxe version of her debut album, Human Safari, in celebration of its one year anniversary. The deluxe version features previously unreleased B-sides and remixes of tracks from the album, and it is out now via Mute. Stream it below.

Human Safari came out in July last year and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. It features the singles “Creator,” which was featured on our Songs of the Week, “Die to Be a Butterfly,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week, and “The Ball,” also one of our Songs of the Week.

Ora the Molecule is featured on our Covers of Covers compilation, which came out this past March on American Laundromat.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #69

Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue

Most Recent