Ora the Molecule Releases Deluxe Edition of “Human Safari” Featuring B-Sides and Remixes
Human Safari (B-Sides & Remixes) Out Now via Mute
Aug 08, 2022
Photography by Borti
Ora The Molecule (aka Nora Schjelderup) has released a deluxe version of her debut album, Human Safari, in celebration of its one year anniversary. The deluxe version features previously unreleased B-sides and remixes of tracks from the album, and it is out now via Mute. Stream it below.
Human Safari came out in July last year and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021. It features the singles “Creator,” which was featured on our Songs of the Week, “Die to Be a Butterfly,” which was also one of our Songs of the Week, and “The Ball,” also one of our Songs of the Week.
Ora the Molecule is featured on our Covers of Covers compilation, which came out this past March on American Laundromat.
