Friday, July 15th, 2022  
Paramore Announce North American Tour Dates

General Tickets Go On Sale Next Friday

Jul 15, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Paramore have announced a 12-show North American tour for fall 2022. General tickets will go on sale next Friday (July 22) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

Last year, Paramore lead vocalist Hayley Williams surprise released the album FLOWERS for VASES / descansos.

Paramore Tour Dates:

October 2, 2022 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater
October 4, 2022 - Magna, UT - The Great SaltAir
October 6, 2022 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater Omaha
October 8, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion
October 9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits^
October 11, 2022 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory
October 14, 2022 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater*
October 16, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits^
October 22, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival^
October 23, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival^
October 29, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival^
November 7, 2022 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY
November 9, 2022 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre
November 11, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center
November 15, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle
November 16, 2022 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre
November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival^

*Not a Live Nation Date
^Festival Date - Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale Not Applicable

