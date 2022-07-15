News

Paramore Announce North American Tour Dates General Tickets Go On Sale Next Friday





Paramore have announced a 12-show North American tour for fall 2022. General tickets will go on sale next Friday (July 22) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

Last year, Paramore lead vocalist Hayley Williams surprise released the album FLOWERS for VASES / descansos.

Paramore Tour Dates:

October 2, 2022 - Bakersfield, CA - Mechanics Bank Theater

October 4, 2022 - Magna, UT - The Great SaltAir

October 6, 2022 - Omaha, NE - Orpheum Theater Omaha

October 8, 2022 - Oklahoma City, OK - The Criterion

October 9, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits^

October 11, 2022 - Chesterfield, MO - The Factory

October 14, 2022 - Bonner Springs, KS - Azura Amphitheater*

October 16, 2022 - Austin, TX - Austin City Limits^

October 22, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival^

October 23, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival^

October 29, 2022 - Las Vegas, NV - When We Were Young Festival^

November 7, 2022 - Toronto, ON - HISTORY

November 9, 2022 - Chicago, IL - The Chicago Theatre

November 11, 2022 - Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

November 15, 2022 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle

November 16, 2022 - St. Augustine, FL - The St. Augustine Amphitheatre

November 19, 2022 - Mexico City, MX - Corona Capital Festival^

*Not a Live Nation Date

^Festival Date - Ticketmaster Verified Fan Presale Not Applicable

