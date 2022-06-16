Phoebe Bridgers Performs “Sidelines” on “Jimmy Fallon”
Song Was Written for Hulu’s Conversations with Friends
Last night, Phoebe Bridgers performed her song “Sidelines” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. View below.
“Sidelines” was written for the new Hulu show, Conversations with Friends. It was released in April and was one of our Songs of the Week.
