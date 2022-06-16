 Phoebe Bridgers Performs “Sidelines” on “Jimmy Fallon” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, June 16th, 2022  
Phoebe Bridgers Performs “Sidelines” on “Jimmy Fallon”

Song Was Written for Hulu’s Conversations with Friends

Jun 16, 2022 By Joey Arnone
Last night, Phoebe Bridgers performed her song “Sidelines” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. View below.

“Sidelines” was written for the new Hulu show, Conversations with Friends. It was released in April and was one of our Songs of the Week.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

