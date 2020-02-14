 PINS Share New Song “Hot Slick” | Under the Radar - Music Magazine
Friday, February 14th, 2020  
PINS Share New Song “Hot Slick”

Single Out Now via Haus of Pins

Feb 14, 2020 By Christopher Roberts Photography by Debbie Ellis
Manchester, England trio PINS haven't released an album in five years, since 2015's sophomore release, Wild Nights, but now they are back with a new song "Hot Slick." It finds the band leaning into the electronic glam side of their post-punk sound. The single us out now via the band's own Haus of Pins label. Listen below, followed by the band's upcoming tour dates.

Jamie Hince of The Kills produced "Hot Slick." Last year PINS' Faith Vern sang guest vocals on Iggy Pop's "James Bond," from his album Free. "James Bond" was one of our Songs of the Week. Vern also appeared in the video for the song. There's no word yet on a new PINS album or EP.

PINS Tour Dates:

2/14 - Leeds Belgrave @ Music Hall 
2/20 - Brighton @ Hope & Ruin
2/ 21 - Bath @ Moles
2/22 - Cambridge @ The Portland Arms
2/27 - Hull @ Polar Bear
2/28 - Sunderland @ Independent
2/29 - York @ The Fulford Arms
3/5 - Stoke on Trent @The Sugarmill
3/6 - Sheffield @ Record Junkee
3/7 - Liverpool @ Loft (The Arts Club)
3/28 - Manchester @ Fairplay Festival

