News

All





Pip Blom Share New Song “Different Tune” (Plus a Live Video for the Song) Welcome Break Due Out November 12 via Heavenly





Amsterdam four-piece Pip Blom are releasing a new album, Welcome Break, on November 12 (it was recently pushed back from October 8) via Heavenly. Now they have shared its fourth single, “Different Tune.” They have also shared a live video of the band performing the song in a warehouse. Check out both below.

Welcome Break is the band’s second album, the follow-up to 2019’s Boat. Pip Blom are a band, but it’s also the name of the band’s frontwoman. The band also features her brother, Tender Blom. Pip wrote 20 songs in her bedroom in her parent’s house and 16 became demos. The album was recorded at Big Jelly Studios in Ramsgate, England over three weeks with engineer Al Harle.

Pip had this to say about the new song in a press release: “‘Different Tune’ really is the sentimental track on the record. The verses are pretty empty, and mostly revolve around the singing. So when the chorus hits the impact is even more. The trombone that’s slightly out of key in the chorus really strikes a chord for me. The bridge feels a bit like there’s a break through happening. As if there’s finally some sun after weeks of dark and rainy weather :) I hope this song can turn into an anthem. One can dream…”

Previously they shared Welcome Break’s first single, “Keep It Together,” via a video featuring the band in an aerobics class. Then they shared its second single, “It Should Have Been Fun.” Then they shared its third single, “You Don’t Want This,” via an amusing and colorful video for the song. “You Don’t Want This” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.