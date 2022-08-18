News

Premiere: Brooke Annibale Shares New Single “Be Around” New Album Better By Now Is Out September 30th

Photography by Shervin Lainez



Next month, indie pop singer/songwriter Brooke Annibale is back with her upcoming fourth full-length album, Better By Now. Inspired by the rollercoaster ride of the past few years, for her latest effort Annibale set out to capture the spectrum of emotions the time has brought out, crafting a record equally about anxiety and depression as the comfort and hope of love. Annibale says, “Better By Now is almost 50% about falling in love and 50% about depression and anxiety. And what that means in my life and how that applies to the world we’re in right now.”

Ahead of the record’s release next month, Annibale has shared a new single today, “Be Around,” premiering with Under the Radar.

As Annibale describes, “On the surface, this is a simple song about falling for someone and just wanting to be around them. But it’s also about having the confidence to say so. I’ve been feeling a lot more confident in my own skin, and the way this song turned out is a reflection of that.” After a restrained acoustic introduction, the track launches into a weightless openhearted chorus and then grows steadily more potent, with new layers of instrumentation locking into an irresistible pop groove. By its end, the track feels like an effort of true swaggering confidence, especially with the buzzing synth beds, pounding keys, and Annibale’s soaring vocal melodies.

Annibale continues, saying “I learned an Oasis song (“Champagne Supernova”) and loved how the verse was all open chords and then when the chorus hits it has this big lift because of the full major chord. That’s why it feels so great. I went for that feeling on this song.”

Check out the song and accompanying video below. Better By Now is out everywhere on September 30th.

