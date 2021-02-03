News

Premiere: Carpool Tunnel Debuts New Single, “Dreaming Still” BLOOM Out February 26 On Pure Noise Records

Photography by Michael Hanano



Trippy San Francisco rockers Carpool Tunnel may conjure the sounds of the ‘60s and ‘70s, but their story is a thoroughly a product of the 21st-century. In 2017 the band met over Vampr— essentially Tinder for musicians—before hitting the road and setting the foundations of their swaggering vintage aesthetic. Freshly signed with Pure Noise Records, the band is now building to the release of their debut record, BLOOM with a string of new singles, including the charming doo-wop of “Empty Faces.” The band has now returned with a new single, “Dreaming Still,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Dreaming Still” once again walks the line between nostalgic and modern, imbuing a groovy pastiche of vintage rock styles with vital energy. Many bands aim for that balance, but few pull it off as effortlessly as Carpool Tunnel does. The driving tempo picks up the pace, matched by fuzzy guitar tones and a breezy, memorable hook, while the band whoops and shouts their way through a pitch-perfect instrumental break. The track’s instantly memorable melodies and sunny instrumentals bring the band’s easygoing West Coast style right to you.

The band says of the song, “I think of ‘Dreaming Still’ as an upbeat, psychedelic, and groovy song — perfect for a summer drive along the coast. It engulfs listeners in a rich melody that is guaranteed to put you in a good mood.”

“’Dreaming Still’ pushes listeners to dream more, while also posing a question about how easy it is to overindulge as a way to escape reality. As musicians, we understand how tempting it is to get caught up in daydreaming about the future, but we’ve come to understand the importance of breaking through that mental fog and working hard to reach success.”

“Even though ‘Dreaming Still’ came together quite quickly, being the last song written for the album, it’s become one of our favorites. The pressure we were feeling from the time constraints while writing this song is apparent. These feelings are in part why the song has its catchy and upbeat pace.” Check out “Dreaming Still” below and watch for BLOOM, out February 26 on Pure Noise Records.