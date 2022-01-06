News

All





Premiere: CJ Temple Shares New Single “I Am You Are Me” Smoke Coming January 28th

Photography by Shawnee Custalow



Bedroom pop singer/songwriter CJ Temple crafts expansive dreamscapes, with traces of indie folk and pop melodies gliding over ethereal hip-hop-inspired beats. After spending years in the corporate world she found herself returning to music thanks to Tik Tok. Now she’s set to share her forthcoming debut album Smoke this month. She’s already shared two singles from the record last year and today she’s back with the last single “I Am You Are Me,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“I Am You Are Me” is a heartbreak ballad, showcasing Temple’s heavenly vocals over sparse beats, resonant guitars, and swelling strings, building from an atmospheric confessional to a triumphant orchestral climax. Though at its core the song is a simple vulnerable ballad, it takes on a shimmering pop sheen thanks to the spacious production of Josh Kaler and the supporting bursts of strings, soaring from melancholy to euphoric hope

As Temple explains, The oldest song on the album is ‘I Am You Are Me,’ written in 2007. It took me five minutes to write and also started as a simple piano ballad, but after my producer got his hands on it, it became what I wished it always could’ve been and more. It was always a song about heartbreak, but now it feels like a journey from beginning to end and I’m extremely proud of it.

Check out the song below. Smoke is out everywhere on January 28th.

<p>