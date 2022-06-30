News

Premiere: Coupons Share New Single “Japanese Whiskey” Wasted Intimacy Is Out July 22nd via Counter Intuitive Records





Next month, Albany-based rock outfit Coupons are set to share their third full-length album, Wasted Intimacy, arriving July 22nd via Counter Intuitive Records. The band debuted in 2019 with Number One Hit Album, and followed in 2020 with Up & Up, their Counter Intuitive debut. The band announced the record earlier this month with their lead single, “Waiting,” and today they’re back with another new track, “Japanese Whiskey,” premiering with Under the Radar.

After the propulsive punk-fueled edges of “Waiting,” “Japanese Whiskey” takes on a lighter instrumental touch, beginning with shimmering gossamer melodies and later shifting into sharp syncopated guitar grooves. The track’s chorus launches the track into an immensely catchy hook, but beneath the addictive melodies, there lies a reflective core to the track. As the band explains, the track is actually about addiction and grappelling with your own flaws.

The band says of the track, “It’s always amazing to me how songs I write on my couch with an acoustic guitar turn out on recordings with the band. Everyone really elevated this track to something special and uniquely Coupons. We really retooled it with the help of Scoops our producer. It’s a song about the insanity of addiction and self-reflection on past behaviors. It comes from a dark place, but I love how that’s juxtaposed with the dancey groove we came up with. I wrote this one from a really personal place. Hopefully it resonates with folks as a call to do better and not to just wallow in self-pity.”

Check out the song below. Coupons is out July 22nd via Counter Intuitive Records.