Premiere: David Croley Broyles Shares New Single “Alright with Me” Out May 6th Via Major Six Records

Photography by Carson Lund



Los Angeles indie rocker David Croley Broyles has shown a truly eclectic range in his time as a musician, playing with fellow LA acts like The Planters (arena rock), Cloud (indie rock), and Winter (dream pop), writing film scores, and performing solo under the pseudonym David Yorr. Most recently, Broyles has taken up his birth name for a new set of tracks, the first of which, “Hot Water,” debuted in March of this year. Now Broyles is back, sharing his sophomore single, “Alright with Me,” premiering early with Under the Radar.

“Alright with Me” takes Broyles’ music to upbeat rock heights, bursting with fuzzy power pop guitar textures and glittering synths. Though the lyrics are longing, all about putting your foot in your mouth and ruining a prospective connection, the track is anything but downcast. Rather the song shines with shimmering melodies straight from power pop greats like Big Star. Broyles’ propulsive energy, relentlessly catchy hooks, and warm delivery make for a bona fide anthem, an earworm tribute to pushing through loneliness and finding joy on the other side.

As Broyles explains, “I found myself falling in love for the first time in a long time… but unfortunately, it wasn’t reciprocated. The song helped me through the loneliness. The more I played it, the more it energized me. It ultimately came to symbolize a sense of triumph… and how the only way out is through.” Check out the song early below and an accompanying solo acoustic performance. “Alright with Me” is out May 6th via Major Six Records.

