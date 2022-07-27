News

Premiere: Forever Honey Share New Single “I’ve Been Down” “I’ve Been Down” Is Out Everywhere Tomorrow

Photography by Rita Iovine



Earlier this year, we premiered a new single from Brooklyn jangle pop outfit Forever Honey, “Number One Fan,” the band’s first release of the year. The band noted more was to come this year, and they are quickly making good on that promise, releasing “Singing To Let England Shake” last month. The track is the first in a series of lockdown recordings that were all self-recorded, produced, and engineered. Today, the band are back with the second release of the series, “I’ve Been Down,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“I’ve Been Down” is another taste of the band’s celestial dream pop, finding them once again floating among the stars, lifted by jangly guitars and vibrant melodies. In this wistful lilting dream, the band are almost detached observers, with the lyrics tracing the contours of a relationship that has already run its course, yet continues trudging along. Lead vocalist Liv Price sings, “Baby, I’ll lay still/I wanted to be here anyway/Baby, I’ll lay still today/I’m filling the space/Feeling like everything and nothing’s changed/Baby, I’ll lay still like yesterday.”

The band says of the track, “‘I’ve Been Down’ is about an instance of trying hard to force feelings for someone and what that state of staleness and auto-pilot looks and feels like–mentally checking out all the time; staring at the ceiling; going through the motions.

I had this realization one night of how many times I let relationships continue beyond their expiration dates. In general, I’ve always had a tendency of doubting myself and second guessing what my gut is screaming at me, feeling like I’m just mistaken and need to try harder. So, it took me much longer than I’d like to admit to recognize that I don’t actually owe anyone my love or company. And that my feelings aren’t something I can just turn on and off, or will into existence.”

Check out the song and video below. “I’ve Been Down” is out everywhere tomorrow.

