Premiere: Izzy S.O Shares New Single “Lost The Feeling” Can You Hear Me Is Out July 29th via Silent Kid Records.





London-based signer/songwriter Izzy S.O made her debut earlier this year with her single “Flirting With Strangers,” the first taste of a forthcoming EP, Can You Hear Me, out July 29th. Blending together shades of poetry, alt rock, and indie pop, Izzy style aims for the space between anthemic heights and emotive depths while paying homage to the ‘90s touchstones who have inspired her. Today, Izzy is back with another new single, from the forthcoming EP, “Lost The Feeling,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Lost The Feeling” especially feels like a throwback to the brighter side of ‘90s and noughties alternative pop, capturing the same mix of bright melodies and confessional lyricism. The twinkling synths and earworm guitar rhythms give the track a gentle pop glamour, even as the lyrics trace the complex emotions around letting go of a relationship.

As Izzy explains, “It’s about love and the understanding of another person and the positives that make it hard to let go of something that we know isn’t right. It’s the hope that for a few moments you can forget all the negativity and just see the other person for who they are underneath all the crazy life stuff.”

Check out the song below and watch for the Can You Hear Me EP, out July 29th via Silent Kid Records.