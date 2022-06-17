News

Premiere: Katmaz Shares New Single "Friendship In a Film" Debut Album, Tell Me How Great You Are, Coming September 23rd

Photography by Alex Woodhouse



Katmaz is the solo singer/songwriter project from LA-based multi-instrumentalist and producer Matthew Kaz. This year, Kaz has been releasing a string of singles ahead of his forthcoming debut album, Tell Me How Great You Are, including “Agnostic,” “I Can’t Get Enough,” and “Every Time I’m Away,” conjuring an emotive and kaleidoscopic style of indie singer/songwriter psych folk. Ahead of the record’s September release, Kaz has also shared another new single, “Friendship In a Film,” premiering with Under the Radar.

With “Friendship In a Film” Katmaz takes on a lighter touch, sporting spacious production, wispy background vocals, and warm acoustics, all building to a climactic psychedelic high in the track’s latter half. The track’s inviting haze is also bolstered by gently swelling strings, arranged by Joe Zeitlin (Johnny Greenwood) with mixing by Grammy winning Darrell Thorp (Beck, Radiohead, Foo Fighters). Together each element is weaved into a gorgeous tapestry of soulful beauty. Meanwhile, the lyrics take the form of an earnest appeal to a friend suffering from addiction一“I wish that I could make you sober / I’d make the time to be there / Nobody wants to wait until it’s over / We’re all hoping that you will pull through.”

As Kaz explains, “This song is a plea to my friend(s) that suffer from addiction. For me, it is specifically about Alcoholism. It climaxes with the words “You are not alone anymore.” The music was written to feel light, innocent, and nostalgic, while the lyrics convey a heavy and serious message. I want the song to take you to a place; running through the fields, playing hide and seek in the neighborhood, living care-free.”

Check out the song below. Tell Me How Great You Are is out on September 23rd.