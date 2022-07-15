News

Premiere: Maggie Carson Shares New Video for “In Time” Debut Solo Album The Dark Was Aglow Out Now

Photography by Lauren Slusher



Earlier this year, singer/songwriter Maggie Carson shared her debut solo album, The Dark Was Aglow. After previously touring with folk revivalists Spirit Family Reunion, she broke out on her own in 2019 and began crafting her new solo debut, marrying her Appalachian folk roots with new influences from surf, punk, and rock and roll. Following the record’s release, Carson is now back with a new video for one of the record’s highlights, “In Time,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“In Time” is a gentle paen to life on the road, inspired by Carson’s time with Spirit Family Reunion. The track perfectly captures the transience and surreality of a long drive to nowhere, encapsulating the long stretches of seemingly endless highway that run through the heart of the country. That quiet contemplative undercurrent brings out a pastoral beauty within the track, balanced between Carson’s warm vocals, loping banjo, and layers of reverb. Meanwhile, the accompanying video acts as a found footage tour through the track’s locales, blending seasons and states together into a scenic liminal reverie..

Carson explains of the track, “In Time is a driving song. The feeling of dusk in the car. The rhythm of the road. It’s about being in a touring band - those quiet moments in a small shared space, in motion. In between day and night. In between destinations,”

Check out the song and video below. The Dark Was Aglow is out everywhere now.

