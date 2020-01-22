News

Premiere: Maria Taylor Shares New Video for Track “Spinning Wheel” Maria Taylor Out Now via Flower Moon

Photography by Liz Bretz



Maria Taylor, former one-half of Azure Ray, has shared a new video for her track, "Spinning Wheel" off of her late 2019 self-titled record, out now on her own label, Flower Moon, and we are pleased to premiere it. A sturdy funk bass and chorusey guitar line intersect with her sweetly melancholic lyrics about perseverance to create a danceable ballad for introverts. The video features the band against a minimal backdrop performing amongst choreographed backup dancers. This album is Taylor's seventh solo effort. Check out the video, as well as upcoming tour dates below.

On the making of the video, Taylor had this to say in a statement to Under the Radar: "One of my best friends and long time collaborators, Alan Tanner, directed this video. I love how the video accentuates the dance element of the song. He always adds a sense of levity and humor to his work and I can never watch an Alan Tanner video without smiling."

Maria Taylor Tour Dates:

03.25 London, UK @ OS Academy Islington

03.26 Essen, DE @ Zeche Carl

03.28 Osnabrück, DE @ Kleine Freiheit

03.29 Hamburg, DE @ 1910-Weinbar / Weinbar Sankt Pauli

03.30 Köln, DE @ Blue Shell

03.31 Berlin, DE @ Auster Club

04.01 Dresden, DE @ Beatpol

04.02 Leipzig, Moritzbastei

04.03. München, DE @ Orangehouse

04.04. A-Wien, AT @ Chelsea

