 Premiere: Maria Taylor Shares New Video for Track "Spinning Wheel"
Wednesday, January 22nd, 2020  
Premiere: Maria Taylor Shares New Video for Track “Spinning Wheel”

Maria Taylor Out Now via Flower Moon

Jan 22, 2020 By Stephen Axeman Photography by Liz Bretz
Maria Taylor, former one-half of Azure Ray, has shared a new video for her track, "Spinning Wheel" off of her late 2019 self-titled record, out now on her own label, Flower Moon, and we are pleased to premiere it. A sturdy funk bass and chorusey guitar line intersect with her sweetly melancholic lyrics about perseverance to create a danceable ballad for introverts. The video features the band against a minimal backdrop performing amongst choreographed backup dancers. This album is Taylor's seventh solo effort. Check out the video, as well as upcoming tour dates below.

On the making of the video, Taylor had this to say in a statement to Under the Radar: "One of my best friends and long time collaborators, Alan Tanner, directed this video. I love how the video accentuates the dance element of the song. He always adds a sense of levity and humor to his work and I can never watch an Alan Tanner video without smiling."

Maria Taylor Tour Dates:

03.25 London, UK @ OS Academy Islington
03.26 Essen, DE @ Zeche Carl
03.28 Osnabrück, DE @ Kleine Freiheit
03.29 Hamburg, DE @ 1910-Weinbar / Weinbar Sankt Pauli
03.30 Köln, DE @ Blue Shell
03.31 Berlin, DE @ Auster Club
04.01 Dresden, DE @ Beatpol
04.02 Leipzig, Moritzbastei
04.03. München, DE @ Orangehouse
04.04. A-Wien, AT @ Chelsea

Most Recent