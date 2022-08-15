News

All





Premiere: Michael Sebastian Shares New Video for “Godoye” New EP Kadako Out This September

Photography by Sarah Louise Davies



Later this fall, London-based indie electronica artist Michael Sebastian is set to share his new EP, Kadako. Following after his 2021 record Afiye, the EP sees Sebastian transforming his improvised live-looped compositions into expansive productions. Though initially intended to be a lockdown-era ambient album, the record came out propulsive, and dancefloor-ready, while still retaining a meditative melancholy enlaced between its jubilant dance tracks.

Sebastian has teased the record this year with its early singles, “Yana” and “Duma,” and he recently shared his latest track, “Godoye.” Today he’s back with the new video for “Godoye,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Godoye” reportedly was inspired by the driving drum machine breakbeats of Bicep, but there are simultaneously hints of the spacious euphoria of Caribou in the mix. Beginning with an insistent kick drum and twinkling looped guitar lines, the track gradually shifts and transforms, rarely staying in any one mode for long. By its end, the track expands into a dreamy club-ready joy, filled with bursts of starry synth passages and swelling vocal loops. Meanwhile, the accompanying video captures the vital energy and spirit of Sebastian’s live shows with a dance accompaniment from dancer Isis Clunie.

Check out the song and video below. Kadako is out everywhere this September.

<p>