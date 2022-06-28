News

Premiere: Sean Nicholas Savage Shares New Single, "Ain't What It Used To Be" New LP Shine Is Out July 22nd on Arbutus Records

Photography by Marta Cikojevic



Canadian singer/songwriter Sean Nicholas Savage has built a reputation as an insanely prolific artist, with over a dozen albums under his belt over his career. After a short break following his 2020 record, Life Is Crazy, he’s now back with news of his forthcoming Mac DeMarco-produced album, Shine, out July 22nd on Arbutus Records. The record was announced earlier this year with the title track and followed by another accompanying single, “Streets of Rage.” Today, Savage is back again with another new single, “Ain’t What It Used To Be,” premiering with Under the Radar.

“Ain’t What It Used To Be” offers up a lithe, dreamy ballad, falling effortlessly into the same lane as his previous single’s warm summer shine. The track almost has a ‘90s pop ballad feel, owing to the lush washes of synths, flickering acoustic guitar, and airy vocal melodies. Savage conjures a gently glowing glimmer, tinged with understated reflective beauty as he unpacks his past and a newfound hope and confidence一“Been holding out for my only hope / but it’s me / Ain’t what it used to be baby / Ain’t what it used to be anymore / Anymore.”

Savage explains of the track:

The title is a common punchline,

people use to depict the rotting state of anything or nothing

in particular.

In this song however, i sing this expression with the opposite

meaning, as in;

“Ain’t what it used to be, and thank god for that.”

People are growing - “Ain’t what it used to be”

I’m letting go - “Ain’t what it used to be”

I’m not doing that shit anymore -

“Ain’t what it used to be”

Check out the song below. Shine is out everywhere on July 22nd via Arbutus Records.

<p>