Premiere: Triathlon Shares New Single "Floating In Love" Watch the Accompanying Video Below





New York-based indie pop trio Triathlon have been steadily teasing new music this year, reintroducing their dreamy lo-fi sound with their new singles, “Spin” and “Time.” Their new music follows after a relentlessly creative pandemic streak, one that began with their 2020 record Sleep Cycle, and followed with a series of remixes and a handful of new singles last year. Today the band are back again with another new release, “Floating In Love,” premiering with Under the Radar.

Unlike the dark and brooding undertones of their last single, “Time,” “Floating In Love” is a weightless lo-fi pop beauty, carried by watery guitar lines, honeyed vocal melodies, and effortless sunny vibes. Meanwhile, the lyrics capture a similarly dreamy wistful element, with the band confessing一“Take my time find my / Only focus / But waste my day I’m / Feeling broken / Sometimes I’m tired / You keep me floating in love.” With each moment, the track takes you floating lazily through a summer day, drifting wistfully in a longing romantic haze.

Check out the song and the accompanying video below. You can also read our Q&A with the band below, where they discuss the song, the video, and their latest music.

What was the creative process for “Floating In Love” like? What inspirations and experiences did you draw on while writing it?

Before the pandemic, Hunter came to rehearsal with a new guitar riff he’d been working on. At the time he was listening to a lot of 70’s styled music and as soon as he showed us we just ended up writing the whole song together that day. The music just set a real positive tone in that moment so making this track felt really easy.

I love how chill and laid back the video and the song are. How did the video come about? Were the boat and all the waterside visuals based around the idea of “floating?”

Peter B. Samuels who shot & edited the video told us he had a family friend who had a beautiful lake house that they were willing to let us shoot in. The setting really helped glue the song together more than we thought. We basically just filmed us having a mini daycation. We always imagined this song having a video like this but didn’t see it being so fun to make. Big shout outs Michael and the Thibadeau family for being an amazing host and taking us out on the boat :)

How has the band’s sound changed since Sleep Cycle? Are you drawing on new inspirations for your latest work?

Sleep Cycle was actually written after these last three singles were recorded. When everyone went into lock down we had just finished tracking (floating in love, time & spin) and weren’t able to work on them immediately after the pandemic started. I would say we really tried to change our sound from the songs we were already sitting on to get in a new creative flow during the pandemic. We went from being in a studio and working with vintage gear to being on our laptops and sending each other tracks via E-mail.

What other music have you been listening to lately and do you feel like those artists shaped the sound of your new music?

Lately we’ve been listening to a lot of The Sweet Enoughs, Dean Blunt, Mach-Hommy, Akai Solo, Broadcast & Dejango Reinhardt.

I think anything we listen to will always shape our sound. During recording Chad was listening to a lot of Shades of Blue by Madlib, Hunter was listening to a lot of 90’s d&b/ jungle music and I was listening to a lot of Alex G.

The band also recently signed with Lex Records. What brought you to the label?

When we were working with Eyedress last year we were trying to find the right home for these songs. I had shown them to Eyedress and he suggested that we share it to Lex. The label has also had a history of working with some of our friends which helped make it feel more like a family vibe.