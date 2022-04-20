News

Purity Ring Announce New EP, Share Video for Title Track "Graves"





Canadian electro-pop duo Purity Ring (Megan James and Corin Roddic) have announced the release of a new EP, Graves, which will be out on June 3. The duo have also shared a video for the EP’s title track. View the video, directed by James, below.

The duo’s most recent album, WOMB, came out last year on 4AD. It was their first album since 2015’s Another Eternity, and featured the songs “stardew,” “peacefall,” “pink lightning,” “i like the devil,” and “sinew.”

Read our 2015 interview with Purity Ring on Another Eternity.

