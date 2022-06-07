 Regina Spektor Shares New Single “Loveology” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, June 7th, 2022  
Regina Spektor Shares New Single “Loveology”

Home, before and after Due Out June 24 via Warner

Jun 07, 2022 By Joey Arnone Photography by Shervin Lainez
Regina Spektor has shared a new single, “Loveology.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Home, before and after, which will be out on June 24 via Warner. Listen below.

Spektor’s most recent album, Remember Us to Life, came out in 2016 via Warner.

There are no comments for this entry yet.

