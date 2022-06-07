Regina Spektor Shares New Single “Loveology”
Home, before and after Due Out June 24 via Warner
Jun 07, 2022
Photography by Shervin Lainez
Regina Spektor has shared a new single, “Loveology.” It is the latest release from her forthcoming album, Home, before and after, which will be out on June 24 via Warner. Listen below.
Spektor’s most recent album, Remember Us to Life, came out in 2016 via Warner.
