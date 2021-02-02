News

All





RINSE Shares Video for New Song “Tamaryn (Wherever I Am)” Wherever I Am EP Will Be Out on March 5





RINSE (aka Joe Agius) has shared a video for his new song “Tamaryn (Wherever I Am).” The song is from his upcoming EP, Wherever I Am, which will be out on March 5. Watch the self-directed video below.

Agius speaks about his creation of the video in a press release: “I built and painted the walls and nearly every object featured in each room (thanks to Facebook marketplace) over a couple of weeks, while the 3D animation was created by Jackson Phillips and Skye Skye. I wanted the video to encapsulate what it’s like being stuck in your own head when you’re totally infatuated with somebody. ‘Tamaryn (Wherever I Am)’ was one of the first songs I wrote and recorded as RINSE and really started the ball rolling for this project.”

He adds that his upcoming EP “serves as a sonic bedrock for what RINSE is and sounds like to me, and a place I’m excited to build upon. Each song represents a different moment of my development as a solo artist, from finding my voice to digging deeper in lyricism than I ever have before, as well as honing my own skills in recording and production.”

Back in October, Agius shared the song “Back Into Your Arms” featuring Hatchie, which made it to our Songs of the Week list. Agius is a regular collaborator with Hatchie.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.