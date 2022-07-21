Robyn Hitchcock Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “The Shuffle Man”
SHUFFLEMANIA! Due Out October 21 via Tiny Ghost
Jul 21, 2022
Photography by Emma Swift
British singer/songwriter Robyn Hitchcock has announced the release of a new album, SHUFFLEMANIA!, which will be out on October 21 via Tiny Ghost. Hitchcock has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “The Shuffle Man.” View the video, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.
In a press release, Hitchcock states: “The Shuffle Man is the imp of change, the agent of fortune. He throws the cards up in the air and leaves you to deal with where they fall. He is the exhilaration of chaos—with fast hands and a stovepipe hat.”
SHUFFLEMANIA! features musical contributions by Brendan Benson, Johnny Marr, Sean Ono Lennon, Kimberley Rew, Morris Windsor, Kelley Stoltz, Anne Lise Frøkedal, Davey Lane (You Am I), Eric Slick (Dr. Dog), and Pat Sansone (Wilco, The Autumn Defense).
In 2017, Hitchcock released a self-titled album via Yep Roc.
SHUFFLEMANIA! Tracklist:
1. The Shuffle Man
2. The Inner Life of Scorpio
3. The Feathery Serpent God
4. Midnight Tram To Nowhere
5. Socrates In Thin Air
6. Noirer Than Noir
7. The Man Who Loves The Rain
8. The Sir Tommy Shovel
9. The Raging Muse
10. One Day (It’s Being Scheduled)
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #69
Dec 21, 2021 Issue #69 - 20th Anniversary Issue
Most Recent
- Robyn Hitchcock Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “The Shuffle Man” (News) — Robyn Hitchcock
- Sun Ra Arkestra Announce New Album, Share Lead Single “Somebody Else’s Idea” (News) — Sun Ra Arkestra
- Scout Gillett Announces Debut Album and Tour Dates, Shares Video for Lead Single “signal” (News) — Scout Gillett
- Muse Share Video for New Song “Kill or Be Killed” (News) — Muse
- Julien Baker - Stream the New EP Including New Songs “Vanishing Point” and “Mental Math” (News) — Julien Baker
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.