News

All





Robyn Hitchcock Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Single “The Shuffle Man” SHUFFLEMANIA! Due Out October 21 via Tiny Ghost

Photography by Emma Swift



British singer/songwriter Robyn Hitchcock has announced the release of a new album, SHUFFLEMANIA!, which will be out on October 21 via Tiny Ghost. Hitchcock has also shared a video for the album’s lead single, “The Shuffle Man.” View the video, along with the album’s tracklist and cover art, below.

In a press release, Hitchcock states: “The Shuffle Man is the imp of change, the agent of fortune. He throws the cards up in the air and leaves you to deal with where they fall. He is the exhilaration of chaos—with fast hands and a stovepipe hat.”

SHUFFLEMANIA! features musical contributions by Brendan Benson, Johnny Marr, Sean Ono Lennon, Kimberley Rew, Morris Windsor, Kelley Stoltz, Anne Lise Frøkedal, Davey Lane (You Am I), Eric Slick (Dr. Dog), and Pat Sansone (Wilco, The Autumn Defense).

In 2017, Hitchcock released a self-titled album via Yep Roc.

SHUFFLEMANIA! Tracklist:

1. The Shuffle Man

2. The Inner Life of Scorpio

3. The Feathery Serpent God

4. Midnight Tram To Nowhere

5. Socrates In Thin Air

6. Noirer Than Noir

7. The Man Who Loves The Rain

8. The Sir Tommy Shovel

9. The Raging Muse

10. One Day (It’s Being Scheduled)

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.