Seamus Fogarty Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Johnny K” A Bag of Eyes Due Out November 6 via Domino

Photography by Dan Wilton



Irish singer/songwriter Seamus Fogarty has announced a new album, A Bag of Eyes, and shared its first single, “Johnny K,” via a video for it. A Bag of Eyes is due out November 6 via Domino. Check out “Johnny K” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

A Bag of Eyes is the follow-up to 2017’s The Curious Hand and was recorded across London, Kent, and East Sussex, England. It features Fogarty’s partner Emma Smith, alongside Meilyr Jones, Leo Abrahams, Aram Zarikian, and John Fogarty.

“It was about creating and exploring new sound worlds,” Seamus Fogarty says in a press release, “experimenting with new ways of incorporating electronics into the songwriting process, and in some cases dispensing with conventional songwriting processes altogether.”

Jack Barraclough directed the video for “Johnny K” and had this to say: “The idea for Johnny K was inspired by a picture of David Cameron relaxing in his £25,000 garden shed. Seamus was looking to steer away from a video set in an Irish pub, and how much further from an Irish folk singer can you get than an English aristocrat? So, Johnny K became Jonathan Kingsley and the rest is history! At first, what you see in the video isn't really matching up with the lyrics, but as Jonathan Kingsley's world gets turned upside down, the themes of the song and lyrics start to make a lot more sense with the visuals.”

A Bag of Eyes Tracklist:

1. Shapes

2. Old Suit

3. Jimmy Stewart

4. Wake Up Felix

5. Bus Shelter Blues

6. Nuns

7. Ghosts

8. Horse

9. Interlude

10. Johnny K

11. San Francisco

12. My Boy Willie

