Silversun Pickups Announce Headlining Tour Physical Thrills Due Out August 19 via New Machine

Photography by Claire Marie Vogel



Los Angeles four-piece Silversun Pickups have announced a headlining tour in support of their upcoming album, Physical Thrills, which will be out on August 19 via the band’s own label New Machine. Tickets for the tour will go on sale this Friday (July 29) at 10 a.m. local time. View the full list of dates below.

Upon announcement of the new album earlier this month, the band shared its lead single, “Scared Together.” Their previous album, Widow’s Weeds, came out in 2019 via New Machine.

Silversun Pickups 2022 Tour Dates:

7/21 – Honolulu, HI at The Republik (Brian Acoustic Set)

8/3 – Los Angeles, CA at Grammy Museum (Conversation & Performance) SOLD OUT

8/13 – Bellevue, NE at Outlandia Music Festival

8/14 – Wichita, KS at TempleLive Wichita

8/16 – Lawrence, KS at Liberty Hall

8/18 – Aspen, CO at Belly Up

8/19 – Denver, CO at Channel 93.3’s Big Gig

9/28 – San Diego, CA at Observatory North Park*

9/29 – Anaheim, CA at House of Blues*

10/1 – Rancho Mirage, CA at Agua Caliente Casino

10/2 – Ventura, CA at Ventura Theater*

10/3 – Los Angeles, CA at Orpheum Theatre*

10/6 – Oakland, CA at Fox Theatre*

10/7 – Monterey, CA at Golden State Theater*

10/8 – Stateline, NV at Harrah’s Lake Tahoe*

10/9 – Sacramento, CA at Ace of Spades*

10/15 – Fresno, CA at Tioga Sequoia Brewing Company (KFRR radio show)^

11/2 – Boston, MA at House of Blues*

11/4 – New Haven, CT at College Street Music Hall*

11/5 – Montclair, NJ at Wellmont Theater*

11/6 – New York, NY at Webster Hall*

11/8 – Baltimore, MD at Rams Head Live!*

11/9 – Philadelphia, PA at Fillmore*

11/11 – Raleigh, NC at The Ritz*

11/12 – Charlotte, NC at The Fillmore*

11/14 – Orlando, FL at House of Blues*

11/15 – St. Petersburg, FL at Jannus Live*

11/17 – Atlanta, GA at Buckhead Theatre*

11/18 – Nashville, TN at Marathon Music Works*

*“Physical Thrills” Headlining Date w/ support from Eliza & The Delusionals

^“Physical Thrills” Headlining Date Support TBD

